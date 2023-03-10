A person was stabbed Thursday evening near a parking lot on the University of Washington’s campus. The victim does not appear to be affiliated with the school, UW said in an alert.

The stabbing occurred near the Padelford Garage, which is on the east side of the campus. UW first alerted the stabbing shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The UW Police Department is investigating.

According to UW, the suspect fled west from the area and has not been located. The victim was taken to the UW Medical Center at Montlake.

No other information was immediately available.