A man was shot and killed while allegedly attempting to break into an apartment in SeaTac early Wednesday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 16700 block of 31st Avenue South around 4:30 a.m. by a person who reported shooting someone who had been attempting to break in, said sheriff’s office spokesperson Capt. Tim Meyer.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital where he died, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators believe the two people knew each other, Meyer said.

The shooting is being investigated by the major crimes unit, Meyer said.