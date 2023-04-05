One person died and three were seriously injured after an SUV crashed into an Auburn home early Wednesday, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Officials expect the roadway to remain closed for a few hours.

Officers responded to the home in the 4000 block of Auburn Way South around 2:45 a.m., police said in a news release.

The driver, traveling east, lost control and crashed into the home, ejecting multiple people, according to police. No one inside the home was injured.

The SUV rolled multiple times before it hit the home, said Kolby Crossley, Auburn police spokesperson.

The three injured people were taken to Harborview Medical Center, Crossley said.

Police are still investigating the crash, but believe speed was a factor, according to the news release.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to identify the person who died in the coming days.