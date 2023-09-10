The Everett Police Department arrested a man Saturday night who police say is connected to a fatal Friday morning shooting of a 15-year-old.

The boy was standing at a bus stop in the 7700 block of Hardeson Road waiting to board a bus to Kamiak High School in Mukilteo, when he was shot multiple times just before 6:40 a.m., said Ora Hamel, spokesperson for the Everett Police Department.

The victim was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, where he later died of his injuries, according to the police department.

At the time of the shooting, there were several people in the area. The bus stop where the shooting occurred serves as a public transit and school bus stop.

The “preliminary investigation suggests that it was a targeted shooting,” Hamel said. Police believe the shooter and suspect knew each other.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office had yet to identify the victim on Sunday, but the Mukilteo Beacon confirmed he was a student at Kamiak High School in Mukilteo. The Mukilteo School District released a statement to parents on Friday, confirming the death.

“We are without words about this tragic, senseless loss of a young life. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, and to all who knew and loved them,” the statement read.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Everett Police Department tip line at 425-257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.