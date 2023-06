A person with life-threatening injuries was airlifted to a hospital after a house fire in Kent, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

Puget Sound Fire on location of a 2-alarm residential fire in the 20600 block of SE 223 Place. One resident removed thru a 2nd floor window by firefighters. pic.twitter.com/gfdRgZ8iNi — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) June 8, 2023

The two-alarm fire was in the 20600 block of Southeast 223rd Place. Firefighters removed the resident through a second-floor window.

King County sheriff’s deputies and a fire investigator also responded to the scene.