Officials on Wednesday said they haven’t identified a suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, including a 20-year-old Skagit County man, found dead in a home near the Moscow, Idaho campus on Sunday.

Moscow Police Department on Monday identified the students as Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Before Wednesday’s news conference, Chapin’s family criticized the University of Idaho and Moscow police, saying there is a lack of information “which only fuels false rumors and and innuendo in the press and social media.” His father, Jim Chapin, urged officials to share what they know and find the assailant.

“The silence further compounds our family’s agony after our son’s murder,” Jim Chapin said in a statement.

Students have been packing up and leaving Moscow as police have yet to identify or apprehend a suspect — or suspects — in the killings, or release additional information, according to The Idaho Statesman.

Advertising

The university postponed a vigil scheduled for Wednesday evening to the week of Nov. 28, after students return from the break. Classes were canceled Monday, and some professors have taken it upon themselves to call things off for the week.

Chapin’s mother, Stacy Chapin, said her son, a triplet, was a best friend to his brother and sister. Chapin was a freshman and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, according to the university.

“Ethan lit up every room he walked into and was a kind, loyal, loving son, brother, cousin, and friend,” Stacy Chapin said Wednesday in a statement. “Words cannot express the heartache and devastation our family is experiencing. It breaks my heart to know we will never be able to hug or laugh with Ethan again, but it’s also excruciating to think about the horrific way he was taken from us.”

Before attending the University of Idaho, Chapin was a 2021 graduate of Mount Vernon High School, where he was a forward on the varsity basketball team. The Mount Vernon School District is providing students and staff with counselors this week after news of his death.

A memorial service for Chapin will be held Nov. 21 in Mount Vernon, according to an obituary published Wednesday in the Skagit Valley Herald.

“Please wear blue,” the obituary said, “it was Ethan’s triplet color.”

This story will be updated.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.