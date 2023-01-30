Officer Kevin Dave has been identified as the Seattle police officer who hit and killed Jaahnavi Kandula while responding to an emergency call last week.

Kandula, 23, was in a crosswalk at the South Lake Union intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street when Dave ran into her with his patrol SUV on Jan. 23. Police officers and then responders from the Seattle Fire Department attempted CPR on her, but she died later that night, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The group DivestSPD first reported the officer’s name on Monday, and a Seattle Police Department spokesperson later confirmed his identity. Officer Judinna Gulpan said the department would “potentially” share more information as the investigation continues.

Dave has been with the department since November 2019. He took a “release day” following the incident, according to Seattle police. Release days are part of the department’s officer wellness program after “traumatic or upsetting” incidents. They must be approved by the officer’s chain of command.

“We want to acknowledge the many questions we are receiving regarding the collision Monday night between an SPD officer and a pedestrian. As is the case with any serious motor vehicle collision, this incident is under investigation by SPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad, consistent with SPD policy,” said a statement on the Seattle police blotter Thursday night.

Seattle police did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the investigation or Dave’s status in the department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.