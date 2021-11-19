The Snoqualmie/North Bend police officer who fatally shot a 33-year-old man Tuesday night in a North Bend park joined the Eastside police department five months ago after serving as a police officer in Eastern Washington, according to a news release.

Officer James Acquire was identified as the officer involved in the shooting by the Independent Force Investigation Team – King County, which comprises 13 law enforcement agencies and is responsible for investigating the shooting. Acquire joined the Snoqulamie/North Bend Police Department in June after previously working as a police officer in Clarkston, Asotin County, from February 2018 to May 2021, the news release says.

According to investigators, Acquire does not have a disciplinary record with either police department.

Clarkston, with a population of just over 7,000 people, is located about 100 miles south of Spokane.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office had not identified the 33-year-old man who was fatally shot as of Thursday evening.

Around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was doing a check of Torguson Park and a fight broke out when the officer asked a man to leave because the park was closed, police said at the time. The 33-year-old was shot after police said he tried to grab the officer’s firearm, according to initial reports. He died at the scene.