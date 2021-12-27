ALBANY, Ore. — An Albany police officer shot a man Friday who was suspected of violating a restraining order, according to the Corvallis Police Department.

Albany police officers responded to the area of Ninth Avenue and Southeast Jackson Street at 6 p.m. Friday to contact a man identified as 51-year-old Thomas Leonard Jones of Albany about an alleged restraining-order violation, Corvallis Police Department Lt. Daniel Duncan said in a news release.

Albany Police officer Jim Estes advised that Jones had a knife and told him he wasn’t going back to jail, Duncan said.

Jones then threatened Estes and advanced toward him with a knife in each hand, according to the news release. Estes repeatedly ordered the man to drop the knives and then shot Jones in the leg, Duncan said.

Jones dropped the knives and was taken to a hospital, Duncan said. Jones was released from a hospital Saturday and arrested for suspicion of violating a restraining order and unlawful use of a weapon, Corvallis police said.

Jones was lodged in Linn County Jail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on the case.

The Linn-Benton counties major crimes team was activated with Corvallis police leading an investigation into the shooting, police said.