An investigation into the fatal shooting of an off-duty Vancouver police officer determined that a Clark County sheriff’s deputy shot Officer Donald Sahota within seconds of the deputy’s arrival at Sahota’s Battle Ground home on Saturday, The Columbian reported.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team released its initial findings in a statement late Sunday evening. A Clark County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a person amid an armed robbery investigation Saturday, the sheriff’s office reported, and the Vancouver Police Department separately said one of its off-duty police officers was killed at his home on the same day.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery Saturday night at a Chevron station, The Columbian reported. The robbery suspect, who deputies thought had a handgun, drove away in a stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Twelve minutes later, police intercepted the car, which they determined to be stolen, on northbound Interstate 205, The Columbian reported. The driver of the car did not stop and eluded pursuing officers onto northbound I-5 before taking an exit toward Battle Ground, The Columbian reported.

Officers assisting in the pursuit used spike strips to immobilize the car, and the driver jumped out and ran away, according to The Columbian.

As officers worked to contain the fleeing suspect, a woman called 911 to report a man had pounded on her family’s front door asking for help because he’d just been involved in a collision, The Columbian reported.

The woman told the 911 dispatch that her husband, Sahota, 52, was an off-duty officer and that he had armed himself and gone into the driveway to detain the man for responding officers, according to The Columbian.

The man started fighting with Sahota while his wife was still on the phone with 911, according to The Columbian. Sahota lost control of his firearm and was stabbed several times before the man broke free and began running toward Sahota’s house.

Sahota had regained control of his firearm and was running after the man, who was still armed with the item he used to stab Sahota and was trying to enter Sahota’s home, when deputies arrived, The Columbian reported.

“Within seconds of responding law enforcement officers arriving on scene, one Clark County Deputy Sheriff fired several rounds from a rifle striking the off-duty officer,” police said, according to The Columbian. “The off-duty officer/homeowner collapsed on his front porch before responding officers were able to determine he was the homeowner and not the alleged robbery suspect.”

Officers attempted to provide emergency trauma care for Sahota, but they could not stabilize his condition, according to the statement. The suspect in the robbery and pursuit was taken into custody without further incident, the statement said.