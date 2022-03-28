An off-duty Edmonds police officer was stabbed to death during an altercation with another man Saturday in Las Vegas, the department said in a news release.

The attack happened around 9:39 p.m. on a pedestrian bridge at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The officer, Tyler Steffins, was taken to a hospital but later died.

A suspect has been arrested.

Police said Steffins had been in a “verbal altercation over an interaction with a dog the night before,” the Review-Journal reported. On Saturday, the two men got into another fight, after which the suspect stabbed the victim, police told the newspaper.

Steffins, a Marine Corps veteran, started with Edmonds police in August 2018. He has been a patrol officer in the day and night shifts, the department said.

He is survived by a wife and two young children.

“This is a tragic loss for our agency when our staff and the entire region is already in a state of mourning for other fallen officers,” Chief Michelle Bennett said in the news release. “While we grieve with heavy hearts, our peer support program members are actively engaging with our staff. Tyler was a valued member of our police family whose infectious smile and contagious laugh endeared him to his peers. We will miss him terribly but cherish the times we had with him. We remain committed to providing quality service to our community even during the most trying of times.”

