One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in North Seattle early Tuesday, according to police.

Police were called to the 14300 block of Aurora Avenue North at 12:15 a.m. for reports of a person shot, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds and a 46-year-old man who had apparently been grazed, according to the Seattle Police Department blotter.

The first man was declared dead at the scene. The second was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

One of the victims in this incident was declared deceased. Chief Diaz provided information on this shooting — and an unrelated earlier incident where a suspect shot at officers — at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.