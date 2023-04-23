The Seattle Police Foundation is seeking donations to raise $15,000 for DNA testing to identify human remains that washed ashore in the Magnolia neighborhood over five years ago.

The body parts and a pair of black and white Air Jordan sneakers washed up near Fourmile Rock, south of Discovery Park, between the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018. It’s unclear whether the remains are from an accidental drowning or a homicide and there are no other details about the remains other than that they came from a man between 20 and 40 years old, Seattle police Detective Rolf Norton said.

“It’s just a mystery of who this person is,” he said.

Detectives have not been able to link the remains to any missing person records from the last five years, Norton said.

Because the remains are not part of an active criminal investigation, the Seattle Police Department does not have the budget to cover genealogical testing that could link the remains to a possible relative, he said. The Seattle Police Foundation is a nonprofit that raises supplemental funding for the department.

After the bodies were found, a remote-operated underwater vessel searched the area but did not find anything.

While it’s not unheard of for police to find unidentified human remains in rural or wilderness areas, the fact the remains were recovered near Magnolia is strange, Norton said.

He said the Seattle Police Foundation was inspired by Clallam County, which successfully raised enough money this year to DNA test a human foot found in a sneaker outside Port Angeles. The foot belonged to a woman who went missing from her Sequim home in January 2018, testing revealed.