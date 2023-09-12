King County prosecutors announced Tuesday they will not file criminal charges against former and current Seattle executives for deleting tens of thousands of text messages during the Black Lives Matter protests of summer 2020.

The decision comes a year after former Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg ordered the King County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the deletions, which came to light in 2021 when a whistleblower revealed then-Mayor Jenny Durkan’s texts from a 10-month period were missing.

The missing messages included those from early summer 2020, when police deployed tear gas against protest crowds and abandoned their East Precinct during the Capitol Hill Organized Protest.

Then-police Chief Carmen Best and fire Chief Harold Scoggins, who remains in his role, also failed to retain their texts during roughly the same period.

A number of Capitol Hill businesses sued the city afterward, claiming officials had failed to protect them and contributed to financial losses and vandalism that occurred during the protests.

A federal judge sanctioned the city for the deletions and questioned the credibility of Durkan and others who claimed the deletions resulted from accidents and improper, if innocent, settings on the devices. The judge determined Best, for example, deleted more than 27,000 text messages by hand.

The lawsuit was eventually settled for $3.65 million, including $600,000 in sanctions for the deleted texts. The judge found significant evidence the deletions were intentional and that officials tried for months to hide them from opposing attorneys.

Durkan has previously offered a number of explanations for the missing messages, including that she dropped her phone in water, inadvertently changed the phone’s deletion settings and that “someone” set a new phone to delete messages older than 30 days, resulting in a rolling deletion of previous messages.

This is a developing story and will be updated.