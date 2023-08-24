Just 5% of deputies in the King County Sheriff’s Office accounted for 40% of all allegations of misconduct last year, according to an annual report from the county’s civilian law enforcement watchdog.

The report, from the county’s Office of Law Enforcement Oversight, found a 22% overall decline in misconduct allegations from 2021 to 2022, although complaints from within the Sheriff’s Office declined at a much faster rate than complaints from the public at large.

Only a small percentage of allegations were deemed by the Sheriff’s Office to be actual misconduct, and an even smaller percentage resulted in discipline to officers.

Tamer Abouzeid, the director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight, said the report represented progress.

“We’re working well with the Sheriff’s Office, there’s good collaboration between the offices,” Abouzeid said. “Whether we agree or disagree on things, it’s done in a professional, respectful way, we each argue our strongest case and let the chips fall where they may.”

The collaborative relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and its civilian watchdog is a marked improvement compared to the relationship between the prior leaders of the two agencies.

Former Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht, a few years ago, offered a deal to oust the former OLEO director if the deputies union would forgo bargaining over body cameras.

Despite a sizable plurality of complaints being directed at just a small number of officers, a significant number of sheriff’s deputies had at least one complaint lodged against them in 2022.

The report found that 29% of the department’s approximately 700 officers had at least one complaint lodged against them by a member of the public. That percentage is identical to what was found in the 2021 report. Ten sheriff’s deputies had at least five misconduct allegations against them in 2022.

Abouzeid said the numbers showing an outsize number of allegations against just a few deputies were similar both to last year’s report and to law enforcement trends around the country.

He stressed that the allegations are just allegations and remain unproven.

“Having said all that, I think it presents an opportunity to track these things on a more regular and longer-term basis,” Abouzeid said.

A pattern of sustained allegations could lead to further discipline, he said.

“What you can’t really do is impose discipline before the allegation is sustained,” he said. “You can’t put the cart before the horse.”

Sgt. Eric White, a spokesperson for Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall, said Wednesday it could be “several days or even a few weeks” before Cole-Tindall could reply to a request for comment on the new report.

Chase Gallagher, a spokesperson for County Executive Dow Constantine, said they had not yet reviewed the report.

Misconduct allegations are investigated by the Sheriff’s Office’s Internal Investigations Unit, with decisions made by Sheriff’s Office leadership and oversight and monitoring conducted by OLEO.

OLEO only wrote about two cases this year in which it disagreed with the Sheriff’s Office findings on allegations. But, Abouzeid stressed, that was because it was limited by staffing and time constraints in how many incidents it could review.

One of those incidents involved an allegation that a deputy threatened to shoot an innocent bystander, the report says.

The Sheriff’s Office did not sustain an allegation of “discourtesy” against the deputy.

“A deputy threatening to pull his gun out or to shoot someone without

provocation and without any reason to believe that the person even had a gun, much less was involved in criminal activity, is accusatory, escalatory, and dangerous,” the report says. “OLEO would have sustained the allegation of

discourtesy.”

Sheriff’s deputies this year began wearing body cameras for the first time, after an agreement between the county and the union representing deputies. County officials had been pushing for body cameras for more than a decade, but progress had stalled amid union pushback.

That agreement also “recognizes the authority” of OLEO to conduct independent investigations of officers and issue subpoenas.

The oversight office did not give its blessing to the new body-camera agreement, which it said was too lenient toward officers and does not meet “the standards set by our communities or best practices.”

The agreement, Abouzeid wrote last year, gives officers too much discretion about when cameras should be turned on and allows officers to review video footage before they are interviewed about use-of-force incidents.

“The list and breadth of the exceptions in the policy are dangerously close to swallowing the rule,” Abouzeid wrote.

The new report says the Sheriff’s Office has “partially adopted” OLEO’s recommendations on body cameras.

Among the most serious categories of allegations, there were 73 allegations of excessive force by a sheriff’s deputy in 2022 and nine allegations of bias-based policing. The Sheriff’s Office’s Internal Investigations Unit investigated those complaints but sustained — meaning there “more likely than not” was misconduct — the allegations on none of them.

Sheriff’s deputies used force 201 times in 2022, according to the report, an increase of 51 times from 2021. Of those 201, just three were classified as critical incidents, resulting in death or serious injury — two in which a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed someone and one in which a person died after being arrested. There was only one critical use of force in 2021. There were eight in 2020.

For investigations that closed in 2023, the Sheriff’s Office sustained the allegations only 38 times. Of those, there was discipline in just 21 cases, most often a verbal reprimand, corrective counseling or training.

“At this time, because of collective bargaining restrictions, OLEO cannot make discipline recommendations for comment on specific instances of discipline,” the report says.