SNOQUALMIE — A person incarcerated at a state youth rehabilitation facility faces additional charges after escaping Wednesday night and being caught soon after as the center increases security following other recent escapes.

King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tim Meyer said the youth jumped over the fence at Echo Glen Children’s Center at around 8:39 p.m. He was taken into custody after 10 p.m., KIRO-TV reported.

The escapee was tracked using a Washington State Patrol aircraft, as well as deputies and a K-9 on the ground about 3 miles away in the area of Borden Avenue and Ridge Street near the Snoqualmie Valley YMCA.

The escape comes months after five teens escaped back in January. Those teens assaulted staff at knifepoint and stole a car.

Four of the five teens were found eight days after their escape, but the fifth was not found until about three weeks ago. The escape prompted the state to make major security changes to the youth detention center.

Some of the changes include replacing cars with electric carts; requiring youth in maximum security to wear uniforms; establishing a single point of entry; replacing the surveillance video system.

The Sheriff’s Office will increase deputies’ presence near the campus.