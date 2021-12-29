Presiding Judge Jim Rogers has ordered the suspension of the start of criminal and civil trials in King County Superior Court until Jan. 14 to protect jurors, witnesses, court staff and other visitors from the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to an emergency order filed Tuesday.

Criminal and civil trials already underway will be allowed to continue to completion and juvenile bench trials may be held in person at the discretion of the chief juvenile court judge, the order says.

As of Tuesday, Public Health — Seattle & King County reported a 195% increase in positive cases and a 58% increase in hospitalizations across the county, according to the order.

“The new variant has spread in the midst of higher vaccination rates and remains a cause of concern during the holiday season,” Rogers noted in the order.

In addition to the hundreds of employees, jurors, witnesses and parties who appear in the courthouse daily, both the vaccinated and unvaccinated must be allowed access to the court, which has the responsibility “to keep all people who enter the courthouse safe,” says the order. Everyone who goes to the courthouse is required to wear a mask.

During the pandemic, King County Superior Court adopted widespread use of video and telephonic technologies, resulting in completion of 1,000 bench trials and 300 jury trials, says Roger’s order. He noted 190 criminal trials — which must be held in person for security reasons and to maintain chain-of-custody of items of evidence — have been held, along with 110 civil trials, with 70 of them conducted remotely.

Voir dire, the process where attorneys question prospective jurors before seating a jury, has been conducted virtually for all trials, allowing for trials to proceed smoothly, the order says.

Since summer, King County’s superior and district courts have been trying to clear a backlog of cases that piled up during the pandemic. As of July, there were 250 murder cases awaiting trial and felony criminal trials were twice shut down for a combined period of more than nine months. That led to a backlog of thousands of cases involving violent crimes, some dating back to 2018.