Mayor Bruce Harrell on Tuesday announced his pick for the new civilian director of the Seattle Police Department’s Office of Police Accountability, which investigates police misconduct and recommends discipline to the police chief.

Harrell’s nomination of Gino Betts, an assistant state’s attorney in Cook County, Illinois, is still pending votes by the Seattle City Council’s Public Safety and Human Services Committee and, if passed, the full council.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the committee and council will vote on Betts’ nomination, but a Tuesday news release says he is to start work Aug. 1.

Harrell selected Betts, 40, from a list of four finalists who participated in a public forum in early June.

If approved, Betts will become the fifth civilian director of the OPA since it was created by the city council in 1999. His predecessor, Andrew Myerberg, was appointed OPA director in 2017 before leaving the office in January to join Harrell’s administration as public safety director. Since then, the office has been led by interim OPA Director Gráinne Perkins.

“After a robust national search, Gino was a clear standout for his commitment to fairness and justice, belief in continuous learning and improvement, and proven experience driving real progress in this critical area,” Harrell said in the news release. “I’m excited to appoint him to this position and know Seattle will be well served by his independent, determined, and thoughtful approach to police accountability.”

Betts said in the news release he offers a fresh lens and deliberate approach to building transparency and public trust in the police department by conducting thorough investigations driven by honesty and a dedication to the truth.

“My pledge to Seattle and all its residents is to evaluate each case brought before me by striving to fully understand the details, facts, and nuances, while never losing sight of justice and the need for true, meaningful accountability,” he said.