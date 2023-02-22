Ault Field at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island is on lockdown after unconfirmed reports of an active shooter at the naval base, said a base spokesperson.

Base security has responded to the location north of Oak Harbor, said Thomas Mills, deputy public affairs officer for the naval base.

All base personnel at Ault Field have been ordered into lock down status and all gates are closed, Mills said. All personnel on Ault Field are ordered to seek shelter and stay in place, Mills said.

Mills said he has not received reports that anyone is injured.

Update: All Navy base facilities on Whidbey Island are in lockdown for a possible active shooter. WIC is on lockdown as a precaution. Please continue to avoid the area. — SkagitValleyCollege (@SVCCollege) February 23, 2023

Nearby, Skagit Valley College’s Whidbey Island campus also went into lockdown shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the college’s Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.