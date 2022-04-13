RICHLAND — A nationwide murder warrant has been issued for the father of a child whose body was found in Eastern Washington in February.

Pasco Police initiated a missing child report for 8-year-old Edgar Casian in May 2021, but they were unable to find him, The Tri-City Herald reported.

On Feb. 5, hikers in rural Benton County found what they believed were human remains and notified police.

Authorities recovered the remains of a child, and on Wednesday Pasco Police said dental records had identified the remains as those of Edgar Casian.

Police also said a nationwide arrest warrant had been issued for his dad, Edgar Casian-Garcia, and girlfriend Araceli Medina on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Their whereabouts are now unknown, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact local authorities and Pasco police.

The boy’s mother, Maria Quintero, told the Herald last June that she called police and Washington state Child Protective Services after her ex-boyfriend took custody of their son and two young daughters.

The two girls fled from a Mexico hotel room in May 2021 and told officials they had been abused. The missing child report for the boy was issued at that time.

Warrants for first-degree assault of a child were also issued in May 2021.

Last week, deputy prosecuting attorney Maureen Astley requested the new warrants.