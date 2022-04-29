A King County judge on Friday said she would again postpone the murder trial of Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson, accused in the 2019 shooting death of Jesse Sarey, saying pending motions will preclude a scheduled June trial date.

Superior Court Judge Nicole Gaines Phelps said a heavy caseload and the resolution of complex legal issues involved in the Nelson trial — which will be the first test of a new state statute on police use of deadly force — have forced the court to abandon a June 27 trial date.

Phelps did not set a new trial date. The judge said she hopes the case can be rescheduled in September but concedes it could be pushed back into the early months of 2023, more than three and a half years after Sarey was killed and over two years since Nelson was charged with second-degree murder and assault.

The judge’s statement prompted a plea by Elaine Simons, Sarey’s foster mother, who said the family has been patiently waiting for resolution and justice.

“We’ve been waiting 18 months,” Simons said after seeking the court’s permission to speak. “This is a real hardship for the family. If we push it to September, many of us have children and school starts. The public has been waiting for this trial.”

Phelps will hold a hearing Tuesday to adjust the briefing schedule and set a new trial date after the attorneys in the case confer.

Advertising

Also Friday, Phelps denied a motion by Nelson’s attorneys seeking to gag the prosecutor’s office from publicly discussing evidence in the trial, ruling that the rules of professional conduct already address that issue.

The defense was protesting a YouTube video released by the prosecutionthat showed enhanced surveillance video of the shooting, as well as a tweet issued by the office quoting a Seattle Times story about a ruling in which the court said prosecutors could photograph Nelson’s extensive tattoos.

Phelps on Friday said she planned to rule in the next few weeks on a request by the newspaper to release copies of those photographs.

She also took under advisement a ruling on dueling interpretations of the new Washington law that governs when police can legally use deadly force. The Nelson prosecution — the first time in 40 years a police officer has been charged with murder in King County — is the first test of that statute.

The defense intends to rely on the statute to prove that Nelson’s killing of Sarey was justified.

The old law, which was superseded following the 2018 passage of I-940, required proof of “actual malice” by an officer before charges could be filed — an almost impossible standard that at the time was the most restrictive law in the country.

Advertising

The new statute did away with the malice requirement, and attorneys in the case are arguing over whether Nelson’s actions should now be considered from a purely objective analysis. They’re asking whether he or any reasonable officer would have concluded that the use of deadly force was necessary, given the circumstances, or whether that analysis should include evidence about his state of mind.

Emma Scanlan, one of Nelson’s attorneys, argued that prosecutors’ state-of-mind argument was a backdoor attempt to reinsert the issue of malice into the law.

Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kathleen Van Olst said a jury must be able to consider not only “all the facts, circumstances and information known to the officer” but also “must decide as a matter of fact whether Nelson shot Sarey out of reasonable

fear, or out of anger, or out of a plan in his policework to employ violence when he thought he could get away with it.”

Nelson, who has an extensive history of using force, had shot and killed two other people in the line of duty, with one of those cases reaching a $1.25 million settlement just days before he was charged in Sarey’s death. Auburn settled claims by Sarey’s family for $4 million last year.

Nelson killed Sarey on the evening of May 31, 2019, after responding to a disorderly conduct call in the 1400 block of Auburn Way North. He encountered Sarey, who had a history of mental health issues and had reportedly been throwing items at cars and kicking buildings.

Nelson and Sarey got into a physical fight less than one minute after Nelson got out of his vehicle in an attempt to arrest Sarey for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to charging documents.

Advertising

The two scuffled — Nelson claims Sarey tried to grab a knife he kept on his vest — before Nelson shot Sarey, who died later that night at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Nelson tried to arrest Sarey by himself despite having called for backup, which was on the way, charging documents say.

Prosecutors concluded that Nelson failed to follow training, escalated the situation unnecessarily and gave a written statement that was inconsistent with surveillance video, which shows him shooting Sarey once in the abdomen with a .45-caliber handgun that malfunctioned and jammed after the first shot.

Prosecutors say that as Sarey slumped down the side of an ice machine, Nelson took several seconds to clear the jam and then shot Sarey a second time in the head.