Seattle police are searching for the driver of a black Dodge Charger who fled after fatally hitting a 47-year-old motorcyclist on Aurora Avenue early Monday morning, authorities said.

A driver in a black Dodge Charger and a motorcyclist were driving south on Aurora Avenue around 1:30 a.m. when the Dodge driver in front of the motorcyclist causing him to crash, according to a Seattle police blotter item.

Arriving officers and medics provided aid to the motorcyclist, but he died at the scene, police said.

Officers later located the Charger but did not find the driver, the department said.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.