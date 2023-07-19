A motorcyclist died after a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 in Fife early Wednesday, according to the State Patrol.
The crash happened about 3:15 a.m. in the interstate’s northbound lanes near 54th Avenue East, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
A driver in a BMW was speeding north and hit the motorcycle, Trooper John Dattilo said on Twitter.
The BMW driver left the scene, Dattilo said, and investigators are looking for him.
As of 5:45 a.m., I-5’s HOV and left lane are blocked in both directions at milepost 138 while troopers investigate, WSDOT said.
An estimated 745 people died on Washington roads in 2022, the highest number in more than 30 years.