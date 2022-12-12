Seattle police have arrested a woman and man in the death of the woman’s 4-year-old boy Sunday night in Queen Anne.

Seattle officers and medics responded around 10:30 p.m. to reports of an unresponsive child in the 100 block of West Olympic Place, police said in a blotter post.

Medics tried to save the boy, but he died at the scene.

Observing “evidence of traumatic injury,” police said they arrested the child’s 23-year-old mother and her 20-year-old boyfriend and booked them into the King County Jail on suspicion of murder.