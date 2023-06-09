Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream, the boutique scoop shop with nine locations throughout the Seattle area, has sued the city of Seattle over 2020’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest, alleging the city endorsed and supported a “destructive occupation of the neighborhood.”

The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in Seattle, is the latest in a string of litigation over the city-sanctioned protest zone that popped up following weeks of contentious clashes between protesters and Seattle police that frequently ended with the neighborhood engulfed in tear gas.

A group of more than a dozen neighborhood businesses sued the city in June 2020, even before CHOP was cleared. That lawsuit was settled earlier this year, with the city agreeing to pay $3.6 million after a federal district judge issued severe legal sanctions against the city for deleting text messages between high-ranking officials, including then-Mayor Jenny Durkan and then-Police Chief Carmen Best.

Figures provided by the city attorney’s office show the city paid more than $6.2 million to Seattle law firm Harrigan Leyh Farmer & Thomsen to defend that lawsuit.

The city paid $500,000 to settle a lawsuit from the family of Horace Lorenzo Anderson, who was 19 when he was shot and killed in CHOP.

The Molly Moon’s lawsuit was filed by Angelo Calfo, who reached the settlement in the $3.6 million, so-called Hunters Capital lawsuit involving more than a dozen businesses and residents.

Molly Moon’s, whose Capitol Hill shop was in the heart of the CHOP zone, was not part of the initial lawsuit filed by the businesses.

This is a developing story and will be updated.