The memorial service for Dan Rocha, the Everett police officer who was shot and killed Friday, will be held Monday at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

The service will be at 11 a.m. and is open to the public, according to Everett police. The arena is located at 2000 Hewitt Ave.

Additional details on the service will be forthcoming, the department said in a news release Tuesday.

Rocha, 41, was killed when he attempted to arrest a 50-year-old man who he had spotted moving guns between cars, according to a probable-cause statement outlining the investigation into the officer’s line-of-duty death. The man drove off but was arrested a short time later.

A Snohomish County judge on Monday found probable cause to hold Richard Rotter on investigation of first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and set bail at $5 million, according to the Snohomish County prosecutor’s office.

At the time of his arrest, Rotter was wanted on two misdemeanor warrants for a domestic-violence assault on Dec. 7 and a hit-and-run in July out of Benton County and was the subject of an officer safety alert issued by Kennewick police, according to the probable-cause statement. As a felon, Rotter cannot legally possess firearms.

Rocha had served with the Everett Police Department since 2017, according to the department. He is survived by a wife and two sons.

Donations to a memorial fund to support Rocha’s family can be made online, or in person at all branches of Coastal Community Bank, with checks payable to VSS-Dan Rocha Memorial. The city of Everett also will accept checks or cash donations at the clerks office at 2930 Wetmore Ave., Suite 1-A, Everett, WA 98201.

