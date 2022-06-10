The city of Seattle has picked four finalists to direct the Office of Police Accountability, which investigates allegations of officer misconduct.

The candidates — Eddie Aubrey, Ginale Harris, Gino Betts and Valiza Nash — are vying to oversee a staff of over two dozen, including nine Seattle Police Department sergeants, tasked with investigating complaints and recommending their findings to the chief of police, among other duties.

Mayor Bruce Harrell is expected to appoint one of the candidates to the position by early July. The appointment will then go before the City Council for confirmation.

The candidates appeared in a virtual public forum this week to answer questions about how they’d approach the job and police accountability.

Watch the forum here and read more about the candidates’ backgrounds below.

Eddie Aubrey

Aubrey is the manager of the Office of Professional Accountability, which oversees the Richmond Police Department in California. He previously worked in a similar role overseeing the Fresno Police Department.

Aubrey was born in Tacoma, grew up in Los Angeles and became a police officer there, according to a biography provided by the city of Seattle.

He recalls the social injustice he felt seeing his childhood neighborhood in flames while working as a police officer during the Rodney King riots, according to his biography. The riots followed the acquittal of four police officers charged with excessive use of force for brutally beating King for about 15 minutes while over a dozen officers watched. King suffered skull fractures, broken bones, broken teeth and permanent brain damage.

Aubrey later attended law school in Seattle and worked as a King County prosecuting attorney, Renton chief prosecuting attorney, pro-tempore judge, and director at Tacoma Community College before going into civilian oversight of law enforcement.

He’s worked in leadership roles in Washington and California for 40 years, citing his lifelong mission of making a difference and adding value to the community.

Ginale Harris

Harris most recently spent two years as vice chair of Oakland, California’s Police Commission, where she played a key role in building a framework that transformed police accountability and oversight and created the nation’s most progressive use of force policy, according to her city of Seattle biography.

The biography said Harris also showed commitment to police accountability and public transparency as a task member of Oakland’s Reimagining Public Safety Task Force.

She describes herself as a fact-focused and community-driven advocate for people affected by systemic racism, and she has committed her career to “right the wrongs of inequities in her community,” according to her biography.

Harris also has decades of experience leading the development and implementation of programs for nonprofit and government agencies that provide a range of services to meet the needs of low-income, formerly incarcerated and other disenfranchised people.

Gino Betts

Betts is a Cook County assistant state’s attorney who leads the South Side Community Justice Center. His work includes collaboration with community leaders, law enforcement and elected officials to address concerns and reduce violence.

He’s a “committed career public servant,” according to his biography, and has been on several nonprofit boards — some focused on community engagement, public safety and increasing diversity in the legal field.

Betts was recruited to work as an attorney at Chicago’s new police accountability agency after a wave of high-profile police misconduct incidents.

He worked on several cases, including allegations against a former police sergeant accused of running a team of corrupt officers who extorted drug dealing suspects and falsely arrested those who objected to extortion, according to his biography. Betts’ work ensured discipline against several involved officers and removed over 200 convictions from the records of people who were wrongfully incarcerated.

Betts has also worked as Cook County’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management attorney, then was promoted to interim chief of staff.

Valiza Nash

Nash is a special victim supervising investigator for Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability. She also works as a crisis intervention instructor and evaluator for the Northeast Multi-Regional Training agency.

She’s amassed over 34 years of public service as a paramedic, firefighter and law enforcement officer and has received life-saving awards, according to her biography.

Nash was an originating member of Community Oriented Police Spirit, a nonprofit organization that aims to promote positive community relationships and activities.

She also previously worked as a sergeant for the North Chicago Police Department and as the police chief for the Village of Oakwood Hills, where her biography says she managed a small department, fostered positive community relationships, implemented new policies and ensured transparency.