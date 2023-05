A medical incident at the Snohomish County Jail sent seven incarcerated people to the hospital, according to the Everett Fire Department.

Everett Fire is on-scene of a medical incident at Snohomish County Jail involving multiple patients. EFD has transported a total of 7 patients to the hospital. SCSO will be taking the lead of the police investigation of the incident. pic.twitter.com/uIB2CTbvFP — Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) May 18, 2023

Information about the medical incident and the extent of injuries was not immediately available. There are no fatalities, according to the fire department. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.