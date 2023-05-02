The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has publicly identified the two men fatally shot over the weekend at Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park.

Terrence Wilford, 29, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and Raylando Wilford, 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner said Tuesday. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

A third man who was shot remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center, said spokesperson Susan Gregg.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the center of the city’s nightlife district on Capitol Hill, as people packed the neighborhood’s bars and restaurants during one of the first warm evenings of the year.

The Seattle Police Department did not release any further updates Tuesday and did not provide information on whether the shooter remained at large, if there were multiple shooters, or any details on what led to the incident near East Pine Street and Nagle Place.

Police were initially searching for a fourth man who was possibly associated with the shooting, Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz said at a news conference early Sunday.

The SPD has investigated 11 homicides so far this year, according to the department’s crime dashboard. At least eight shootings have been reported in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in 2023.