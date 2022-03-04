The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the two people killed in homicides that occurred just hours apart this week in downtown Seattle and the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Michael Del Bianco, 15, died from a gunshot wound to his left arm and torso, according to the medical examiner.

Del Bianco was shot at Third Avenue and Pine Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, before he collapsed on the sidewalk and died a short time later at Harborview Medical Center, according to interim Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz.

His death was the second homicide at Third and Pine in four days, and the fifth in the immediate area since 2019, prompting the Seattle Police Department on Thursday to increase downtown patrols.

A few hours after the teen was killed, a man was found with significant head injuries in a parking lot on Capitol Hill, shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The medical examiner identified the man as 31-year-old Brent Wood, and said he died from multiple blunt force injuries to the head.

Material from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.