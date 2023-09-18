The King County Medical Examiner identified the 39-year-old man who was fatally injured in a shooting in South Seattle earlier this month.

Irvin Tang Nguyen was shot Sept. 8 near the intersection of 25th Avenue South and South McClellan Street. Officers responded, and medics took him to Harborview Medical Center where he died on Sept. 11.

The medical examiner concluded Tang Nguyen died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and did not immediately respond to a request for more information Monday.