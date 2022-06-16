The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 27-year-old man fatally shot Monday by Kent police.

Viet Do Nguyen died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner. Homicide is not a legal determination, and means only that a person or people caused someone else’s death.

The fatal shooting by police , which is being investigated by the Valley Independent Investigation Team, occurred after police responded early Monday to a call about a car stopped in the 25200 block of Pacific Highway South, Kent police said at the time. The caller reported the driver of the stopped car appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants.

Shortly after police arrived, one officer said on the police radio, “Male has a gun,” according to police. A couple of minutes later, an officer said shots were fired, according to Kent police.

The man, later identified as Nguyen, died at the scene. Investigators have not released additional information about the shooting.

Nguyen’s last known address was in the Delridge neighborhood of West Seattle.