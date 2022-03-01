The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the 52-year-old man who was fatally shot in downtown Seattle on Sunday afternoon.

Reno Maiava died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Seattle police responded to a report of a shooting at Third Avenue and Pine Street just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday and found Maiava on a sidewalk. He died at the scene.

His death was the latest incident of gun violence in the downtown core and prompted Olga Sagan, the owner of a nearby Piroshky Piroshky bakery, to close the business out of safety concerns for her employees and customers.