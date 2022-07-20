The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified a 38-year-old man who was fatally shot Sunday night at a North Seattle homeless encampment.

Gene Northrop died from a gunshot wound to the torso, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Seattle police were called to an encampment near North 96th Street and Aurora Avenue North about 9:50 p.m. Sunday on reports that someone had been shot, according to the department’s online blotter.

Police and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted lifesaving measures, but Northrop died at the scene. It’s unclear what relationship he and the shooter had to the encampment.

Police have not arrested a suspect.

Northrop is the seventh person fatally shot at a Seattle homeless camp or while living homeless in the city so far this year, according to preliminary data. Three of those people were fatally shot at encampments in Ballard, the Chinatown International District and West Seattle during a single week in June.