The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the 12-year-old boy who drowned while swimming in Lake Stevens on Sunday as Malachi Bell of Everett.

His drowning death was ruled an accident by the medical examiner’s office.

Bell was dropped off at Davies Beach with two others, a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, to swim and play, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue. The popular swimming area is unsupervised and people are warned to swim at their own risk, though boxes of free life jackets are available.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue was called around 5:43 p.m. for a water rescue. When medical responders got to the scene, two bystanders had already pulled the 15-year-old and 13-year-old out of the water.

Rescue divers went into the water for Bell, who was found in 10 feet of water and pulled ashore for CPR.

All three were taken to Providence Medical Center, where Bell was pronounced dead, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue said. The other two teens were transferred to Seattle hospitals in critical condition.

Washington has no laws on what age a child can be left unsupervised, but guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests children under 10 should not be left alone.

None of the children were wearing life jackets, officials said.

Seattle Times staff reporter Christine Clarridge contributed to this report.