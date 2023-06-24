Mayor Bruce Harrell on Friday chastised former Seattle police Chief Carmen Best for refusing to cooperate with an investigation into complaints over her conduct during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, with investigators concluding they can’t know whether her actions were intentional or not because she won’t say.

Harrell, in a four-page letter dated Thursday, expressed “disappointment in Chief Best’s refusal to sit for an interview on this matter of public concern as it prevented a full assessment of the propriety of her actions during an important moment in Seattle history.”

The letter noted that the investigation was undertaken after Best retired and, that while she had no obligation to cooperate, “she should have participated in an interview regardless.”

“The Executive believes that public employees who have had the honor to serve the City in such leadership positions should assist in establishing a review and record with the hopes of saving lives, reducing property destruction and loss, and addressing the erosion of the public trust,” Harrell wrote.

The letter was addressed to key members of the City Council, the Office of Inspector General, the Office of Police Accountability, the Community Police Commission and the City Attorney’s Office. It summarized the conclusions of an outside firm, the Seabold Group, which was tasked to investigate four citizen complaints alleging the chief made false, misleading or dishonest statements or improperly delegated her authority to use tear gas against protesters to subordinates.

By statute, the mayor has the final disciplinary decision in any investigation against the chief of police. Because Best retired during the investigation, the city has no authority to discipline her. The letter complies with a requirement to issue a statement on his findings.

Harrell, for the most part, adopted the investigation’s findings, concluding that Best was within her authority to delegate the decisions about using tear gas. However, when it came to her statements — some of which made national news — the investigators could not say conclusively whether the chief was being honest in every instance because she wouldn’t be interviewed.

In an emailed statement Friday night, Best said she was told she did not have to participate in the investigation, which began after she retired.

“Considering my substantial cooperation in multiple prior inquiries and investigations, including a sworn deposition, I made the decision not to participate in yet another investigation that was initiated long after my departure from the city,” Best said.

“I have dedicated substantial personal time and effort in fulfilling my obligations to assist in uncovering the truth surrounding the events of 2020,” she said. “I firmly believe that my prior contributions and participation have been sufficient in shedding light on the matter at hand.”

The first complaint alleges Best made three intentionally dishonest statements: One, that armed individuals were patrolling the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone; two, that some of these armed individuals were extorting businesses; and three, that they were demanding identification of people entering CHOP.

The investigators, citing social media video and posts, concluded that there was a “factual basis” for that first statement, and that the second and third statements were not adequately supported with intelligence or verified reports, and may have been exaggerated. The extortion claim was widely disseminated through national news outlets and became a “prevailing narrative,” the letter notes.

The investigators noted that, without Best’s cooperation, they could not determine what the chief knew about the veracity of the statements, or where they came from. But Harrell said that since Best used to be the department’s public information officer, and had experience testifying in court under oath and extensive crisis management training, “her conduct should always demonstrate an obvious commitment to use factually accurate information. This commitment becomes particularly important when such information is coming from a leadership position and is publicly disseminated.”

“As Chief, her conduct should also demonstrate a cautiousness or complete refusal to use language or disseminate information that can be inflammatory or conclusory in a matter that can escalate violence or public confusion,” the mayor wrote.

“There is certainly no record that her decisions reflected these responsibilities,” Harrell continued. “Chief Best was afforded the opportunity to clarify the record on this responsibility and, unfortunately, failed to do so.”

Best also was investigated for dishonesty for stating publicly that “a violent crowd prevented SPD officers from safely accessing and providing emergency medical treatment to two shooting victims located inside the area known as the CHOP.”

The investigation concluded that while the initial portion of that statement “concerning the crowd demeanor was accurate,” the rest was not entirely true.

With the first shooting — the June 20, 2020, death of 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson — the investigation challenged the assertion that officers were prevented from reaching the critically injured young man, saying it was a “misleading account of what had occurred.” That conclusion might have changed, the investigation said, had Best been willing to give her side of the story.

“Chief Best’s statement was not factually accurate,” according to the investigation report. “While there was evidence that SPD encountered a hostile crowd upon entering the CHOP, protesters did not impede or obstruct SPD from entering the CHOP or accessing the shooting victim.”

As for the second shooting — the June 29, 2020, death of Antonio Mays Jr. — the investigation “identified that neither SPD nor the Seattle Fire Department attempted to enter the CHOP zone, discussing that it was ‘too hot’ to do so,” so officers never encountered any crowd, violent or otherwise.

Harrell concurred with the investigators that while Best’s description of the crowds’ hostile demeanor was accurate, “the manner in which she phrased the second portion of her statement was inaccurate and imprecise in that it suggested physical action by the crowd” in the Anderson incident. In the Mays shooting, police were never impeded because they never responded, apparently fearing a repeat of what officers encountered before, according to the investigation.

However, like the other allegations, without the chief’s statement Harrell said there was insufficient evidence to determine whether the chief “knowingly and intentionally communicated false information, thus engaging in dishonesty.”

Seattle Times reporter Sarah Grace Taylor contributed to this report.