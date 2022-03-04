EVERETT — A Marysville driver who pleaded guilty to killing two people, including a young cyclist and a sleeping 97-year-old woman, was sentenced Wednesday to about 22 years in prison.

Darwin Caldwell, 43, was driving a 1971 Chevrolet Impala in Marysville on Aug. 29, 2020. Around 2 a.m., a police officer reportedly saw him doing donuts in an intersection, the Everett Herald reported. Caldwell sped off and crashed into the bedroom of a duplex, according to charging papers.

The Impala hit the bed of Helen Reeder, 97, killing her. He hit Sudin Self-Johnson, 25, who was riding a bike outside. Self-Johnson died days later at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

Caldwell pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to two counts of vehicular homicide.

Under state guidelines, Caldwell faced a prison sentence of 17½ to 23⅓ years. Deputy prosecutor Tobin Darrow and the defense agreed to propose about 21 years. Superior Court Judge Bruce Weiss ordered a term of 22 years and one month.

He noted that the crash was not an accident, saying that it was reckless driving and an intentional act.

However, Weiss told the courtroom: “The way it’s presented to me is he tried to assist these people. If that’s true, then he must have some goodness in his heart.”