A 37-year-old Washington state man was arrested on suspicion of two felonies after police alleged he robbed a Boise bank.

At 2:15 p.m. Monday, officers from the Boise Police Department were called to the 7700 block of West Fairview Avenue after a report of a bank robbery, according to a news release from the department. Police did not disclose the name of the bank, but there is a Wells Fargo located in that area.

The man, who is from Maple Valley,was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery, felony killing or mistreatment of a police dog, and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers during an arrest or seizure, police said. Officers and the K-9 were not injured, police said.

Authorities said the man “demanded money” and left the bank with “an undisclosed amount of cash.” The officers, who were given a description of the man, then began to look for him with the assistance of a Boise police K-9, according to the news release.

The man was located outside a building down the street, police said.

“The suspect repeatedly would not comply with officer demands and kept one hand in his pocket,” the news release said.

The officers tried to use the K-9 to take the man into custody, but the man “pulled out a knife and attempted to slash” at the dog, police said. The officers then used a Taser to detain and arrest the man.

He was taken to a hospital. He was booked into the Ada County Jail on late Monday night, online jail records showed.