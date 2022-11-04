The body of a man was found in the Uptown neighborhood on Friday and the man’s death appears to be suspicious, Seattle police said.

Officers found the man in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue North, according to a police blotter item.

The body had no visible injuries or wounds that indicated how he died, but his death appeared suspicious, according to police. A police spokesperson declined to provide additional details.

The King County Medical Examiner is expected to provide an official cause and manner of death next week as detectives continue to investigate.