Detectives are investigating after marine rescue crews recovered a man’s body Tuesday from Angle Lake in SeaTac, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency received a call around 1:30 p.m. from a passerby who reported seeing a body in the water, a spokesperson with the office said.

The King County Medical Examiner is expected to release the cause and manner of death, the agency said.

No other information was immediately available.