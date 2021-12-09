A man was shot in the abdomen near Second Avenue and Cherry Street around 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a Seattle Police Department online blotter post.

Police responded after receiving reports that a man was shot and gave him first aid before Seattle Fire Department medics arrived, according to the post. Medics took the injured man to Harborview Medical Center.

Fire and police did not immediately provide information about the severity of the man’s injuries.

The shooting victim did not give police any information regarding the shooting and declined to participate in the investigation, according to the blotter post.

Officers found about 10 grams of methamphetamine and reviewed surveillance footage from businesses in the area.