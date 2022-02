A man was shot and wounded early Wednesday in the 700 block of Third Avenue in downtown Seattle, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene, police said shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Bus service on Third between Columbia and Cherry streets was briefly interrupted, according to King County Metro. Regular operations resumed around 6:40 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.