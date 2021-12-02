A man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting around midnight Wednesday in the 7500 block of 40th Avenue South, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Two men were sitting in a parked car when another vehicle approached and someone from the second car opened fire, striking one of the men in the parked car, according to an online blotter post. Police did not say if the shooter was driving alone.

The two men drove to the 3900 block of Othello Street and called 911, according to police. Police responded at 12:03 a.m. Thursday and medics took the victim in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-500.