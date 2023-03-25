The man a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Friday morning had made threats to his former workplace, according to investigators.

The man, who was in his mid-20s, was carrying a grenade when a deputy shot him south of Tacoma in the 1900 block of 112th Street East, investigators said.

Deputies had been dispatched to a bar earlier that morning because the man, who had been dismissed from his job the day before, threatened to shoot employees, a news release said.

The suspect walked away before sheriff’s deputies arrived, the release said. Probable cause was established to arrest the man for felony harassment.

Shortly after, deputies spotted the man heading toward two schools that were in session, the release said.

The release said “at some point in time” the man pulled out a grenade and pulled the pin. Deputies used less-lethal projectiles to stop him, but they did not work and the man pulled out a handgun, the release said. A deputy shot the man.

An explosives response team arrived to render the grenade safe before medics attempted aid. The man died at the scene.

No deputies were injured. Authorities have not said how many deputies were following the man or how many fired shots.