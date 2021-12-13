A Seattle man who raped a woman in a Ballard car dealership’s temporary restroom in May 2018 received an indeterminate sentence of 8½ years to life in prison Friday after pleading guilty last month to first-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment, according to King County prosecutors.

Christopher Teel, who has been diagnosed with unspecified schizophrenic spectrum disorder or some other psychotic disorder, was found not competent to stand trial three times before his competency was restored following a yearlong stay at Western State Hospital, his defense attorney, Sandro Parrotta, wrote in a pre-sentence report to Superior Court Judge Sandra Widlan.

Teel, who moved to Seattle from Texas in 2016, was 24 years old and experiencing homelessness when he followed a 40-year-old woman into the women’s restroom at Carter Motors, in the 5200 block of Leary Avenue Northwest, on May 14, 2018, court records show. The dealership was under renovation at the time and the restroom was in a portable unit at the end of a long ramp.

The woman had dropped her car off to be serviced and was waiting for a shuttle to drop her off at work when she was attacked, charging papers say.

After following the woman, Teel locked the door to the restroom, forced open a stall door, grabbed the woman by the neck, threw her onto the floor and sexually assaulted her as she punched and fought him, say the charges.

When the shuttle driver couldn’t find the woman, he went looking for her and heard her screams for help. When someone pounded on the door, Teel stood up, which allowed the woman to unlock the door. A dealership employee asked what was wrong and the woman, who was crying and visibly upset, said she had just been raped, the charges say.

Teel tried to walk away but was tackled by an employee and held until police arrived.

One of the arresting officers later reported that Teel was ranting about the air being poisonous and that nothing Teel said made sense, according to Parrotta’s pre-sentence report. During his interrogation, Teel head-butted another officer and was seen on video talking to himself.

“By all accounts, Christopher is not a criminal mastermind and was likely experiencing a psychotic break the day he assaulted Ms. S. as evidenced by various reports of his behavior that day,” a defense mitigation specialist wrote in the report.

During his time in jail and at Western State, Teel, now 28, twice severed a part of a finger by intentionally slamming it in a door and lost more than 100 pounds, which was considered drastic and concerning by jail health staff, the report says. The deterioration in his mental and physical health at one point led to him being forcibly injected with antipsychotic medication, it says.

According to the report, Teel has a family history of mental illness, was bullied as a child and began showing signs of mental illness when he was 19 or 20.

Before the rape, Teel had no criminal history, according to court records.

The state and defense jointly recommended Teel be sentenced to a minimum of 8½ years in prison, though his sentence can be extended if the state Indeterminate Sentence Review Board determines Teel is more likely than not to commit another sex offense if released, court records show. Should he be released, Teel will be required to register as a sex offender and will be under the supervision of the Department of Corrections for life.