A man who led Seattle police on a chase through the city on Wednesday attempted to assault two construction workers, stole a truck from one of them and then struck a man on a scooter, two bicyclists and a parked car, police said.

Seattle police on Wednesday had said the suspect struck only one man on a scooter, but updated the information Thursday.

According to Seattle police, the man attempted to assault the construction workers at their work site at 29th Avenue East and East Madison Street around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.

One of the workers had been sitting in his parked work truck when he got out to help his co-worker and was chased around the truck before the suspect jumped inside, police said.

Police said the suspect sped toward downtown in the stolen truck, which had an attached trailer. He struck a man on a scooter near 6th Avenue and Pine Street, according to police. The victim was transported by private ambulance to a hospital for a possible broken ankle.

The suspect then struck two bicyclists and a parked car in the 400 block of Yesler Way, police said.

One of the bicyclists reportedly suffered two broken legs and went to a hospital for treatment, while the other suffered minor injuries that did not require a hospital trip, police said.

The owner of the parked car was standing next to it when it was hit and the impact pushed his car into him, but he did not require treatment, according to police.

Officers pursued the driver through Capitol Hill to Eastlake, where the trailer struck multiple parked cars and then detached from the truck near the intersection of Eastlake Avenue East and East Hamlin Street.

The pursuit ended after North Precinct officers spotted the truck north of Green Lake and followed the driver at a distance as he drove to the University District and then up to the Ravenna area, according to police.

At 6:05 a.m., the man drove the truck down a dead end street near Ravenna Park. State Patrol troopers deployed spike strips on the roadway, which popped the tires when the driver tried to flee, police said. The vehicle stopped near Northeast 47th Street and 17th Avenue Northeast, where the man was eventually taken into custody with the help of a K-9 officer, police said.

Officers took the 35-year-old suspect to Harborview Medical Center for treatment and to serve a blood warrant for investigation of drunken driving.

The suspect was then booked into King County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree assault, vehicular assault, hit and run, eluding, DUI and resisting arrest.