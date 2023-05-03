A 45-year-old Shoreline man was sentenced Tuesday to over four years in prison for unlawful possession of ammunition after police found he had multiple firearms, including three “ghost guns,” and ammunition, federal prosecutors said.

Rustam Yusupov pleaded guilty in February to two counts of unlawful possession of firearms for weapons found in his downtown Seattle hotel room and vehicle, as well as one count of unlawful possession of ammunition, according to court documents. U.S. District Court Judge John C. Coughenour dismissed the two firearm charges and sentenced him on the ammunition charge.

Coughenour said during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing that the prevalence of guns on U.S. streets is leading “to a bloodbath in this country,” according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.

Yusupov was ordered to give up any guns he owned in 2020 due to a domestic violence protection order, prosecutors said, and he signed paperwork in 2021 indicating that he had complied, prosecutors said.

In March 2022, police responded to a downtown Seattle hotel after receiving reports that Yusupov was distraught and asking staff for help.

The officers noticed furnishings inside Yusupov’s hotel room had been overturned and the mattress was moved to block the door, prosecutors said. Police found multiple firearms in the room, including two without serial numbers, and later discovered additional weapons in his car.

Yusupov was taken to receive medical attention due to his agitated state, prosecutors said.

Officers seized a total of nine guns from Yusupov’s hotel room, car and home, including three “ghost guns” without serial numbers, prosecutors said. They also found hundreds of rounds of assorted ammunition, two inert grenades, a 120 mm rocket projectile container and an assortment of weapon parts and accessories.

“We will never know what motivated Mr. Yusupov to bring high powered firearms and sniper rifles to a downtown hotel,” U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a statement.

Yusupov remains prohibited from purchasing firearms, prosecutors said. His lawyer declined to comment on the sentence.