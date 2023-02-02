A Shoreline man pleaded guilty Thursday to unlawfully possessing ammunition and multiple guns, including three without serial numbers, after a judge ordered him to dispose of them because of a domestic violence protection order.

Law enforcement officials were called to a downtown Seattle hotel room March 10 on reports of a “distraught” man, 45-year-old Rustam Yusupov, who was asking staff for help, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Seattle police removed a mattress blocking the hotel room door and found two firearms, including a ghost gun, among overturned furniture, federal prosecutors said.

Yusupov was taken from the hotel room to a hospital, where he received medical attention, prosecutors said.

Police found several more guns in Yusupov’s car, which was parked at the hotel, including two more ghost guns, according to prosecutors.

Officers also seized weapons and other items from Yusupov’s home, including hundreds of rounds of assorted ammunition, two inert grenades, a 120 mm rocket projectile container, a ballistic vest with rifle plates, a bolt-action rifle and firearm parts and accessories.

Officers seized a total of nine guns from Yusupov’s hotel room, car and home, prosecutors said.

A judge had ordered Yusupov to surrender any guns he owned in 2020 and again in 2021, and he’d signed paperwork indicating he had complied, prosecutors said.

Yusupov is scheduled to be sentenced May 2. He faces up to 10 years in prison.