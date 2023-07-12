A man was driving drunk when he hit and killed a 12-year-old boy in Kent on Tuesday night, according to police.

The boy was riding his scooter on the shoulder of 132nd Avenue Southeast shortly before 7 p.m. when he was hit, according to a probable cause statement. He died less than an hour later.

A King County judge found probable cause Wednesday to hold a 19-year-old Maple Valley man for investigation of vehicular homicide. The Seattle Times typically does not name suspects who have not been charged.

A passerby gave the child CPR until medics arrived minutes later and took over. The child’s mother was at the scene, the statement said.

The man was found nearby shirtless, shoeless and with the child’s blood around his face and chest, police say. He was extremely emotional, flailing his body, and told officers he had four drinks, according to the statement.

Police wrote that a preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .15 and that the man told officers he had smoked marijuana that morning.

According to the probable cause statement, the man passed multiple vehicles in the opposite lane, then pulled back to the right, hitting the child and another vehicle.

The man told officers he may have been going up to 60 mph in the 35 mph zone, according to police.

He had trouble forming coherent statements and balancing during field sobriety tests, police wrote. He told officers he had medical conditions that affected his ability to balance, the probable cause statement said.

According to police, the man’s car was heavily damaged and other occupants in his car said he was the driver. Officers wrote they also found a pistol on the driver’s side floorboard of his car. He is too young to have a concealed pistol license, the statement noted.

The man is being held in King County jail with bail set at $100,000.