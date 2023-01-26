King County prosecutors say a 41-year-old man tried to rape a stranger Sunday after following her into her South Lake Union apartment building, and later sexually touched an EMT who was helping take him to jail.

David Krick was charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree rape and third-degree assault with sexual motivation. Prosecutors have asked that his bail be set at $250,000 because he’s dangerous and a flight risk, court records show.

Krick is accused of first accosting the 30-year-old woman after she left her apartment building on Dexter Avenue North to take her dog for a walk — yelling at her from across the street, then approaching her, charging papers say.

The woman quickly returned to her apartment building. But she heard yelling as she waited for an elevator and realized the man she had seen on the street, identified in charging documents as Krick, had followed a food-delivery driver into the secure building, say the charges. Krick grabbed the woman, threw her to the ground and threatened to kill her as he sexually assaulted her, charging papers say.

Other residents came to the woman’s aid and restrained Krick until police arrived, according to the charges, which note officers found a box cutter in his pocket.

“Krick continued to yell sexually motivated phrases and threats of harm” at the woman, a Seattle police detective wrote in charging papers.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center; charging documents don’t say whether he was injured while he was restrained.

Krick was then taken early Monday from the hospital to the King County Jail, the charges say. Even though he was strapped to an ambulance gurney in four-point restraints, Krick exposed and touched himself, made sexual comments to an EMT and grabbed her thigh as she moved away from the gurney — all in front of a Seattle police officer, who was also riding in the back of the ambulance, according to the charges.

“Krick was not deterred in any way by law enforcement presence, indicating he is of extremely high risk of [committing] violent and sexually motivated crimes,” the detective wrote in the charges.

Krick has prior felony convictions in Virginia for robbery and credit card fraud, and he was charged last summer in Seattle Municipal Court for shoplifting a vacuum cleaner from the downtown Target store, according to charging documents.

Krick was supposed to perform six hours of community service in the July theft case, but records show he failed to attend a life skills class, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest in December. That warrant was quashed Jan. 13, but the records don’t indicate why.

Krick, who is apparently homeless, is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges Feb. 2.